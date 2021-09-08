Shooting leaves one dead in Poplar Bluff

A homicide investigation is ongoing in connection to a Friday morning shooting in Poplar Bluff. Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department report that officers were dispatched to an area on South E Street at around 7:30 am Friday in reference to a subject who had been shot. The victim, identified as Clifton Reed, was later pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Jim Akers. The Butler County Major Case Squad is investigating the incident. If you have any information in connection to the investigation, you are asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785 5776.

