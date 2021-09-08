Southeast Observing Patriot Day with Commemoration Ceremony, Heroes Challenge

Southeast Missouri State University will observe Patriot Day in remembrance of the fallen during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

A 20th Year Commemoration Ceremony will be held from 7:40-8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in front of Academic Hall. The Southeast community and public are invited to attend.

At 7:44 a.m., the Southeast Show Band will perform the “The Star-Spangled Banner” as Show-Me Gold program participants and Air Force ROTC cadets raise the flag. The flag will then be lowered to half-staff as “Taps” is played, followed by a moment of silence. Local law enforcement, fire, first responders and military personnel will be honored with a special recognition at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The ceremony in front of Academic Hall is an ongoing effort by the University community to ensure that Americans never forget the fallen, first responders and military members who sacrificed their time and lives due to the terrorist attacks. On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 people lost their lives after four planes were hijacked by terrorists. Two of them crashed into the New York World Trade Center and one into the Pentagon. Another crashed at Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The ceremony will take place amid a backdrop of 2,977 American flags placed in the lawn of Academic Hall by students and staff, the Office of Military and Veterans Services (OMVS) and Show-Me Gold and Air Force ROTC Detachment 205 cadets.

This year’s 20th Year Commemoration will also include a Heroes Challenge at the Student Recreation Center Sept. 9-10. Participants can attempt to climb 1,920 steps, the equivalent to the number of stairs firemen climbed during rescue attempts. This event is open to all students, staff and faculty.

