Two MO universities compete in Air Force’s small satellite contest

Two Missouri universities competed in an Air Force contest that gives students a chance to design and launch their small satellite into space. Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and Saint Louis University participated in the invitation-only competition with eight other universities. Doctor Hank Pernicka, of Missouri S and T, says the opportunity is very rewarding.

The judges did not pick the Missouri schools in the first round. However, they both might have other opportunities to launch their satellites.

