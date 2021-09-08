Two state Representatives want Missouri to set up nurseries within Missouri’s prison system for women. State Representatives Curtis Trent and Bruce DeGroot plan to offer legislation next year that aims to make the effort a reality. Trent says the goal is to not disrupt the parent-child bonding during the crucial early months of the baby’s life.

Trent says the state would have discretion as to which prisoners would be allowed this option based upon things like the length of the prison sentence and if the inmate has any violence or mental health issues. The Missouri Department of Corrections says in 2020, 31 Missouri prisoners gave birth, compared to 49 the previous year and 68 in 2018.

