Wednesday, September 8th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Gwinnet County, GA — An employee at a Waffle House outside Atlanta tossed out a man who was arguing with other customers, serving up a brutal takedown in the process. The footage, which went viral on Twitter, shows a man in an orange T-shirt arguing with women at a counter as another person laughs at a Waffle House on Buford Highway in Georgia. “Waffle House on Buford Hwy was turnt,” a caption reads.

One woman put her hand in front of the male customer’s face as they argued at the counter. A second woman then joined the squabble, telling him to “just be easy,” the footage shows. The video then cuts to show a man in a Waffle House uniform dragging the male customer to the door by his shirt collar before they furiously trade punches.

At one point, the Waffle House worker sends the man to the ground before he regains his footing as the 39-second clip posted by ATL Uncensored ends. It’s unclear exactly where the fight took place. An Atlanta police spokeswoman told The New York Post that the footage depicted a Waffle House outside of the department’s jurisdiction, referring additional inquiries to Chamblee or Gwinnett County police.

