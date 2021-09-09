Buzzi Donation to CGPS
Buzzi Unicem is helping Cape Girardeau Public Schools conquer COVID-19. The global cement manufacturer donated 2500 masks and 240 tubs of disinfecting wipes to Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS).
“Buzzi Unicem continues to be a valued partner to our school district,” said Dr. Neil Glass, CGPS Superintendent. “They also made a very generous donation last year, which helped us keep our students and staff members safe. We are extremely thankful to them for viewing us as a worthy investment of their resources.”
Craig Conklin, Plant Manager and Ms. Sarah Jenkins, Administrative Assistant/Human Resources Director organized both donations to the school district.