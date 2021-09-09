Buzzi Donation to CGPS

Buzzi Unicem is helping Cape Girardeau Public Schools conquer COVID-19. The global cement manufacturer donated 2500 masks and 240 tubs of disinfecting wipes to Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS).

“Buzzi Unicem continues to be a valued partner to our school district,” said Dr. Neil Glass, CGPS Superintendent. “They also made a very generous donation last year, which helped us keep our students and staff members safe. We are extremely thankful to them for viewing us as a worthy investment of their resources.”

Craig Conklin, Plant Manager and Ms. Sarah Jenkins, Administrative Assistant/Human Resources Director organized both donations to the school district.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!