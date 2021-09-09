Thursday, September 9th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Pinellas Park, FL — Two young nitwits committed a series of drive-by slushie attacks that they recorded with a GoPro camera for uploading to YouTube, according to Florida cops who charged the duo with battery and conspiracy. Police say 19-year-old Rafael Mercado and 18-year-old Ke’ziyah McKay targeted victims Saturday afternoon in Pinellas Park, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

As alleged in a criminal complaint, the teenage dirtbags purchased seven slushies from a Circle K store and then proceeded to throw the frozen drinks at “multiple persons for the purpose of their YouTube video content.” The slushies were launched at pedestrians by McKay, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Mercado (who filmed the misdemeanor action with McKay’s GoPro camera).

After Mercado was collared by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, he reportedly confessed and said that he had done similar slushie attacks a week earlier, “also for the purpose of the YouTube content.” McKay is listed as Mercado’s co-defendant in the complaint, but he has yet to be arrested. Mercado was freed from the county jail Saturday night after posting $650 bond.

