Marion, IL man facing kidnapping, abuse charges

A Marion, IL man faces kidnapping and domestic abuse charges. 38-year-old Wuilmer Bautista is accused of paying $4,500 to have Honduran woman smuggled across the US-Mexico Border last month and brought to live with him in Williamson County. The woman says Bautista abused her and days after arriving in southern Illinois, she left him for family in Nashville, Tennessee. Bautista is then accused of paying another $400 to have the woman kidnapped and brought back to southern Illinois where the woman says she was again threatened and physically abused. The woman’s family contacted Nashville Police who used her cell phone to track her to Marion. Bautista was arrested on September 3 in Marion. He faces charges of kidnapping by threat of force, unlawful restraint, and aggravated domestic battery. Bautista’s next court appearance is scheduled for September 27.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!