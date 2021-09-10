MO doctor says no evidence to support ivermectin can effectively treat coronavirus

Medical experts at the local and national level are warning against the human use of ivermectin – an anti-parasitic drug used in animals – as a treatment for COVID-19. Studies done by the National Institutes of Health found large amounts of ivermectin stopped COVID from growing within cells inside a test tube. However, a large amount of the drug was used in that experiment – an amount too dangerous for human use. That’s according to Mosaic Life Care’s Director of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Scott Folk.

Possible side effects of ivermectin, especially large doses, include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, hives, seizures or even death.

