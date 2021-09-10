MO study: Industries most impacted by recent supply problems are manufacturing, construction and food service

A new University of Missouri study says the industries most impacted by recent supply problems are manufacturing, construction and food service. The study says nearly half of the state’s small businesses have reported supply chain disruptions. Mechanic Harvey Berry says he plans ahead.

The study says most of the delays have happened since April, when restrictions started to relax and demand grew in the marketplace.

