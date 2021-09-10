Poplar Bluff Police: rash of shootings are related

A rash of shooting incidents in Poplar Bluff over the last several days is being blamed on two groups battling each other. The first incident occurred last Friday night when one person was shot at 750 S. Westwood Blvd. People on the scene said there were two individuals out front of the business at Full Tilt when a black Audi drove up and the occupants began firing at them. 23-year-old Larry Carter Jr. was struck by the gunfire, and his injuries are believed to not be serious. At that point, the person with Carter ran to his vehicle to retrieve a firearm and began returning fire. Six minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 900 block of Gardner. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!