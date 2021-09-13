5 in custody after shots fired call, police chase from Marion into Carterville

Five people are in custody after a report of gunshots fired in Marion, IL and a car chase into Carterville that prompted the high school to go under lockdown Saturday afternoon. The Marion Police Department responded around 1 p.m. to the 900 block of Sherman Drive for a report of shots fired. A description of the vehicle was provided to responding officers. Officers located a vehicle matching the description and attempted to initiate a stop, but the vehicle refused and fled. Officers followed the vehicle through Marion and into Carterville to the area of Shawnee Trail Road, approximately 1/2 mile north of Route 13. There, the suspect vehicle ran off the roadway and was involved in a single-vehicle collision. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

