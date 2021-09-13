Be careful downloading “free” software and movies

Before you get tempted to pirate software or download file-sharing software on your computer, be sure you know what you’re getting into. Consumer protection specialist Lara Sutherlin says having up-to-date malware protection and firewalls on your PC or tablet is a good first start to keeping yourself safe.

Many websites that claim to host pirated games or movies also pack malware alongside those files, so be forewarned that you put your files and privacy at risk.

