Cape and Charleston men arrested after shooting incident in Mississippi
Two people have been arrested and face charges in connection with a shooting Labor Day weekend that injured four adults at a family event in Mississippi County. 20-year-old Jimarquez Johnson, of Charleston, and 21-year-old Jimierquon Johnson, of Cape Girardeau, are each charged with four counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action occurring Sept. 5. A counsel status hearing for both is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Division I Courtroom at the Mississippi Courthouse in Charleston. No bond has been set. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.