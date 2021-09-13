Cape man robbed, assaulted in driveway; Suspects remain unknown

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information on a group involved in an alleged robbery and assault Friday afternoon. Cape officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of South Missouri Street around 2:20 p.m. Friday. The caller reported that three or four suspects approached him in his driveway while he was standing outside of his vehicle. The victim said the suspects then hit him multiple times and broke the driver side window out of his vehicle. The suspects proceeded to steal small items out of his vehicle before fleeing the scene in an orange car. The man was treated on scene for minor abrasions. Officers are still gathering evidence and information pertaining to the suspects.

