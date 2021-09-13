Upcoming dates in Southeast for Community Testing Events

The Missouri DHHS is now offering more FREE options for COVID-19 testing. New additions to regular testing events for September have been added in the Southeast region (see below).

First, for the in-person testing dates below, Individuals are not required to pre-register or have an appointment, simply show up to one of the events below to receive the test. A government issued ID is not a requirement for this testing, but having one available onsite speeds up the registration process. The following events listed below are scheduled as of today.

Second, Missouri residents may order a free test KIT to be mailed to their Missouri address. These are PCR kits that are designed for self-collection with a return FedEx shipping container. Once received back by the laboratory, the result is returned to the person tested (via email provided) within 48 hours. More information about the at home test kits and a link to order here: www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.

Upcoming Testing Events Scheduled as of September 9 for Southeast MO:

Southeast Area

Tuesday (dates below)

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

September 14, 21, and 28

Former Regions Bank

127 E Main Street

East Prairie, MO 63845

Tuesday (dates below)

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

September 14, 21, and 28

Whiteley Park Parking Lot

Highways 53 and 142

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Thursday (dates below)

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

September 16, 23 and 30

Missouri Highlands Health Care Central Office, Parking Lot

110 S 2nd Street

Ellington, MO 63638

Friday (dates below)

11:00 am – 7:00 pm

September 17, 24

Carter County Health Center

Drive-Thru Testing Facility

1611 Health Center Road

Van Buren, MO 63965

Saturday (dates below)

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

September 11, 18, 25 and October 2

Doniphan Urgent Care, Parking Lot

109 Plum Street

Doniphan, MO 63935

Sunday (dates below)

11:00 am – 7:00 pm

September 19

Osage Centre, West Parking Lot

1625 N Kingshighway Street

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Sunday (dates below)

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

September 12, 19, 26 and October 3

Former Dunklin County Health Center, Parking Lot

410 Teaco Road

Kennett, MO 63957

Additional testing sites (with regular or one-time opportunities) may be added as COVID indicators suggest the need for additional testing.

The latest information can always be found at www.health.mo.gov/communitytest.

