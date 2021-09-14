Marion, IL man convicted of child sexual abuse

A Marion, IL man has been convicted of sexually abusing a child. 44-year-old David Blue was found guilty Friday of two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The victim was under thirteen years of age. Williamson County State’s Attorney Brandon Zanotti thanked the Marion Police Department for their investigative work, as well as the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center and DFCS for their work in helping get this case prepared for trial. Blue will be sentenced on October 18. He faces up to sixty years in prison.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!