A Murphysboro man has been arrested for mistreating animals. 22-year-old Jacob Spradling was arrested on September 8 for a single charge of Animal Cruelty. He was later released from the Jackson County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Carbondale Police say the charge is the result of an investigation into the June death of a dog in the 1100 block of East Walnut Street in Carbondale.

