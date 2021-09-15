Carter County man wanted on several felony charges

Authorities in Carter County are searching for a man in connection to a search warrant that was executed last month. On August 26th, members of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and the South-Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Carter County Road 222. During the search, officers found meth and an unlicensed marijuana grow operation. Law enforcement also recovered five vehicles that had been reported stolen from Southeast Missouri and three firearms that had also been reported stolen. A warrant has been issued for David Emery on numerous charges including two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of manufacture of a controlled substance, four counts of stealing for the firearms, and five counts of stealing for the motor vehicles. If anyone knows the whereabouts of David Emery, you are asked to contact the Carter County Sheriff’s Office at 573-323-4510.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!