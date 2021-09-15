Guilty Verdict from Stoddard County Jury for 1st Degree Child Molestation

Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced that on September 13, a Stoddard County Jury found a man guilty of 1st Degree Child Molestation. David Troyer, Jr. was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a 2-year-old child. Sentencing for Troyer has been scheduled for November 3, 2021. He faces the potential imposition of a Life Sentence. Due to the sensitive nature of the crime and to protect the identity of the victim, no further statement will be released by his office.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!