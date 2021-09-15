Guilty Verdict from Stoddard County Jury for 1st Degree Child Molestation
Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced that on September 13, a Stoddard County Jury found a man guilty of 1st Degree Child Molestation. David Troyer, Jr. was convicted of criminal sexual contact with a 2-year-old child. Sentencing for Troyer has been scheduled for November 3, 2021. He faces the potential imposition of a Life Sentence. Due to the sensitive nature of the crime and to protect the identity of the victim, no further statement will be released by his office.