Governor Parson Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of United States Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz

Yesterday, Governor Mike Parson ordered that the United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff today in honor of United States Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville. On Thursday, August 26, 2021, Lance Corporal Schmitz was killed in-the-line-of-duty while assisting with evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. U.S. and Missouri flags will be held at half-staff on the day Lance Corporal Schmitz is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz that can never be repaid, but we will always remember and honor his service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation in the defense of freedom,” Governor Parson said. “He put his life on the line protecting our service members and allies, and he made the ultimate sacrifice for his bravery. Our hearts go out to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz’s family and friends.”

