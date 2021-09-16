Inmate that escaped Scott County has been found

On Monday night, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Chaffee Police Department with an inmate who escaped custody. Units responded to the Chaffee area and once on the scene were informed the inmate was 20-year-old Austin Mason. He was in custody for numerous felony charges. It was believed that Mason was picked up inside Chaffee and taken to an unknown location. He has since been found and taken back into custody. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office thanks all area departments for their assistance.

