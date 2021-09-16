Marion, IL woman drives car into Ohio River

A Marion, IL woman was pulled from the Ohio River near Paducah, KY Monday after driving her car into the water. Authorities say the woman was attempting to take her own life. Paducah police say a witness heard the woman’s vehicle accelerate and watched the car drive through an opening in the flood wall a little before 3:00 a.m. The vehicle went airborne and then went into the water. The woman was able to swim back to shore with the help of some good Samaritans. The woman was taken to a Paducah hospital for evaluation.

