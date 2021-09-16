MO Education Department warns schools to meet minimum COVID requirements established by their local health department

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is warning schools and school boards not to step outside of their authority in their COVID-19 quarantines and contact tracing procedures. Spokeswoman Mallory McGowin says their protocol must meet the minimum requirements set forth by their local health department. She says the department has heard of a few schools or school boards who have chosen not to be as restrictive.

McGowin says if schools do not follow their health department’s minimum requirements, they are violating Missouri State High School Activities Association policy and they would not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities. She says they are also jeopardizing themselves to greater liability and the local health department can close the school.

