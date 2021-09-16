Stoddard County Resident Wins $100,000 Scratchers Top Prize

A resident in Stoddard County scratched and matched their way to a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “50X Payout” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Wallis Petroleum, 420 S. Kingshighway St., in Cape Girardeau. In FY21, players in Stoddard County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $571,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $516,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

