Health care workers protest at Mo Capitol against vax-testing mandates

While State Republican lawmakers invited testimony about the planned federal vaccine and testing mandate for businesses, health care workers gathered inside the rotunda to protest any participation in the mandates. One of those was a hospice nurse named Kelly from Jefferson County, who has a religious and personal objection.

Kelly says many health care workers already protect themselves and their patients. She says there are smaller clinics she would work for because there is plenty of demand for nurses, and that’s what large health care systems are worried about.

