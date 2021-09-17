Judge sentences Doniphan man to 45 months

United States District Judge Matthew Schelp, sentenced a Doniphan man to 45 months in prison. 53-year-old Timothy Ossana pleaded guilty, in November 2020, for felon in possession of a firearm. On January 8, 2020, the Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped a Chevrolet Blazer for an expired license registration offense in Ripley County. During that traffic stop, a citizen brought a pistol to the officer and stated that he discovered the pistol lying near the roadway where Ossana had just driven. It was a Jennings, .380 caliber pistol, bearing serial number 889316. Ossana later admitted that he had been assaulted by some people and that he acquired the pistol for his protection. This case was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United States Attorney Keith Sorrell handled the prosecution for the government.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!