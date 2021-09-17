Missouri’s new Office of Childhood has opened for business. It consolidates nearly all of the state’s early childhood programs about early learning, after school activities, child care, home visiting, and early intervention. During a Missouri House committee hearing Wednesday, Doctor Pam Thomas, who leads the office, talked about one of the reasons the office was created.

Governor Parson signed an executive order earlier this year to consolidate early childhood programs from the departments of education, social services, health and senior services in one office. The office has about 150 employees.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!