Trading Post – September 18

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Werner 8 ft fiberglass step-ladder

Kimber pistol

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Brown sofa – $50

Battery-powered lawn mower – $25 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————–

Two bird feeders – $20/both – ph #: 573-987-9017

————–

‘93 Ford XL150 pickup

Beagle pups – 3 wks old – $60/each 

Buying: 20 hr side shaft engine – ph #: 573-510-1283

————–

Morley Fall Festival

————–

Unicover for 2015-20 Ford F150 pickup – $300 – ph #: 573-380-3180

————–

AK47 drum magazine – $75

Ammo boxes – $10/each – ph #: 667-5540

————–

Indoor Yard sale – Benton American Legion hall

————–

Ventura acoustic guitar – $150

Stargazer acoustic guitar – $125

Violin – Stradivarius copy – $125 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Auction – 522 East Cape Rock

‘66 Chevy shortbed pickup

8ft boat w/motor – ph #: 450-1862

