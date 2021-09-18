Trading Post – September 18
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————–
Werner 8 ft fiberglass step-ladder
Kimber pistol
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543
————–
Brown sofa – $50
Battery-powered lawn mower – $25 – ph #: 573-270-9582
————–
Two bird feeders – $20/both – ph #: 573-987-9017
————–
‘93 Ford XL150 pickup
Beagle pups – 3 wks old – $60/each
Buying: 20 hr side shaft engine – ph #: 573-510-1283
————–
Morley Fall Festival
————–
Unicover for 2015-20 Ford F150 pickup – $300 – ph #: 573-380-3180
————–
AK47 drum magazine – $75
Ammo boxes – $10/each – ph #: 667-5540
————–
Indoor Yard sale – Benton American Legion hall
————–
Ventura acoustic guitar – $150
Stargazer acoustic guitar – $125
Violin – Stradivarius copy – $125 – ph #: 573-282-2268
————–
Auction – 522 East Cape Rock
‘66 Chevy shortbed pickup
8ft boat w/motor – ph #: 450-1862