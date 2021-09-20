Doniphan man arrested for drug charged Friday

Late Friday afternoon, a Doniphan man was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on drug charges. 34-year-old Carlin Allison was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with displaying license plates of another person, no insurance, and failure to properly affix registration. Allison was taken to the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office following his arrest and released.

