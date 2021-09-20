MO hospital exec writes book about experience of caregivers, patients in early days of pandemic

A Missouri hospital executive says a book he wrote on the early days of the coronavirus pandemic is meant to bring healing to those so traumatized by COVID-19. Mosaic Life Care CEO, Dr. Mark Laney wrote the book with Kris Daise of Mosaic. It contains 40 vignettes of patients and caregivers confronting an unknown virus. Laney says as others talked about masks and possible vaccines, Mosaic kept coming back to healing.

Proceeds go to the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!