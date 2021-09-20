MO’s new DHSS director says new MO law restricting power of local health leaders haunts him
Public health leaders across the nation, including in Missouri, have been taking extra criticism from the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Missouri’s new Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf says public health workers are tired and are exiting the field at record rates.
Kauerauf says he is uniquely qualified to work on increasing morale of the public health workforce. His first day on the job was September 1.