New MO task force to review state’s plan to tackle Alzheimer’s disease

A statewide task force will be formed to review the state’s plan to help Alzheimer’s patients and their families. A new Missouri law requires the creation of the 21-member group. Jerry Dowell is with the Missouri chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. He says the task force will assess existing services and resources available for patients and their families and identify opportunities to coordinate with federal agencies.

The task force must deliver a report to the governor and Legislature by June 2022 and add to the report annually.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!