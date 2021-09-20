PAW PATROL LIVE! “THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE” CANCELS BOTH PERFORMANCES

Out of an abundance of caution due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group will be canceling upcoming dates for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Show Me Center on Tuesday, November 16th and Wednesday, November 17th.

The good news is they have already started the refund process. If you purchased via credit card online at www.ShowMeCenter.BIZ or at the Show Me Center Box Office via in person or over the phone, it should post to your account within the next 7-10 BUSINESS DAYS. If you purchased with cash through the Show Me Center Box Office, please come in with your ticket(s) and photo ID to receive your refund via check. Box Office hours are Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 5:00pm.

