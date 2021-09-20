Statewide test results drop for MO’s K-12 public school students

Preliminary statewide standardized test results show student performance declined last academic year for Missouri’s public school students. State information shows 45-percent of students met grade level in English Language Arts, 35-percent in Math, and 37-percent in Science. During a press conference, K-12 State Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said student learning has been impacted by the pandemic in a variety of ways.

The largest drop was nearly 10-percent in Algebra One and the smallest declines were less than two-percent in English, grades four through eight and Math in grade eight.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!