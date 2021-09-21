Indiana man faces multiple charges in Marion, IL

An Indiana man faces multiple charges after he was involved in a chase with Marion, IL police over the weekend. 51-year-old Michael Pierce of Princeton, IN was charged with several offenses, including possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to elude police, following the Friday morning incident. Pierce failed to stop after officers initiated a stop near the former Marion mall. He was eventually arrested in a mobile home park, south of the Pilot truck stop. A female riding on Pierce’s motorcycle was released after being questioned by police. Pierce is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!