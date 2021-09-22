Federal appeals court considers Missouri’s eight-week abortion ban legislation

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis is considering whether Missouri can implement a ban on abortions at or around eight weeks of pregnancy. The 2019 law does not include exemptions for rape or incest victims. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt defended the legislation yesterday in court that would ban abortions based on a Down syndrome diagnosis and for sex or race reasons.

A joint statement from Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and the ACLU of Missouri says the legislation is a sweeping abortion ban that challenges who has the power and control to decide what’s best for your body, life, family, and future.

