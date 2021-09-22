Hayti man escapes from custody in Pemiscot County

The Standard Democrat reports that the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Hayti man who escaped on Monday from a deputy while being escorted from the courthouse to the county jail. Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said 23-year-old Jonathan Stewart escaped from a deputy around 4 p.m. Monday after being sentenced to 120 days in the Missouri Department of Corrections on a probation violation original charge second-degree burglary. Stewart was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. If anyone sees Stewart, you should contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.

