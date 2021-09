A new state law is designed to protect many businesses and other organizations from COVID-19 liability lawsuits. The measure would shield businesses like health care providers, small businesses, schools, manufacturers, and churches, from such lawsuits in many instances. The bill is sponsored by Senator Tony Luetkemeyer.

The law expires in four years.

