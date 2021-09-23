Cape Central students could face criminal charges following video of assault

A number of Cape Girardeau Central students have been disciplined after video surfaced showing them physically attacking another student. School officials would not comment on identities of the students, how many were involved in the incident, the discipline handed down or whether the incident occurred on school property. The brief video surfaced Friday afternoon and shows a victim on the ground, with a number of male students over him. The district stated that the situation surrounding the video has been investigated, and the students involved have been disciplined according to school policy. Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department confirmed authorities are investigating the matter. He stated that the school resource officers were forwarded a video of an assault that occurred on school property. The SRO forwarded the report to the juvenile office to review the incident. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

