Search warrant leads to arrest of three in Mississippi County

Three people were arrested after a search warrant was served in East Prairie. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell said that on Monday, deputies executed a search warrant on Spring Lane resulting in the arrests of 60-year-old Angie Abner, 61-year-old Roam Britt, and 41-year-old Nancy Sylvester, of East Prairie, on charges of possession of controlled substance with bonds set at $5,000 cash/surety. Abner and Sylvester subsequently bonded out, awaiting a court date. Britt remains in custody pending a court date and has an additional pending charge of bringing contraband into a County Jail. On Sept. 10, the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Apple Lane in East Prairie as information and evidence were found in the home leading to another residence on Spring Lane. As a result, a search warrant was applied for and then granted on a residence at 170 Spring Lane, East Prairie. On Monday, the search warrant was executed, and officers found multiple grams of weed, multiple grams of meth, several pills of unprescribed narcotics, and multiple paraphernalia, leading to the arrests. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

