The Virus that causes Covid-19 has been found in wild deer in 4 states

Covid-19 antibodies have been discovered in wild deer in parts of the United States. The USDA says the SARS-Covid-2 antibodies have been found in deer in 4 states. Missouri Department of Conservation Biologist Jasmine Batten says this comes as a surprise.

The Conservation department says the potential risks of transmission from deer to humans is unknown. There are currently no known risks of consuming meat that has the Covid antibodies. Missouri’s archery deer season is on now.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!