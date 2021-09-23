Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Winter Haven, FL — A Winter Haven man is facing a host of charges. 27-year-old Sir Dangerous Lashawd London grabbed the woman’s car keys and refused to give them back to her. She then got into a different car and as she started to leave Sir Dangerous jumped into the passenger side and started punching the front passenger window, windshield and radio display causing each to be cracked.

The woman attempted to drive towards the front entrance of the complex and stopped at the front entrance’s stop sign. According to police, Sir Dangerous threatened the woman telling her he was “going to make your life miserable,” and demanded that she drive home or he would beat her up. Fearing for her safety, the woman turned around and drove back through the complex.

After the woman drove through the parking lot, Sir Dangerous jumped out of the car and ran to the woman’s second vehicle that he had grabbed the keys to earlier and got in the vehicle. Police say he then followed her and attempted to hit her vehicle as she turned onto First Street as she attempted to avoid him down various side streets.

The woman then went to the Winter Haven Police Department a short distance away to report what had happened. Winter Haven later found and took Sir Dangerous into custody. He faces multiple charges including armed kidnapping, burglary of occupied conveyance, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, commit aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a motor vehicle and robbery.

