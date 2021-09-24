Friday, September 24th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Orange County, FL — What is the point of wearing Gucci if nobody knows you are wearing Gucci? 24-year-old Wilfride Cesar was arrested early Monday following a traffic stop in Florida (a trooper clocked his Mercedes going 103 mph). A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded an assortment of packaged marijuana, a scale, and $4,339 in cash.

Cesar and his passenger were arrested on multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to sell. Cesar was booked into the Orange County jail, and his mugshot shows him wearing a shirt that still has a Gucci tag on it. He was subsequently freed on $5,100 bond.

