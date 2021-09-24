It is almost time for Missouri’s fall colors to appear. Wednesday was the first day of fall. Jill Pritchard, with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says the red, yellow, orange and purple pigments of Missouri’s native trees, will start turning in the north and eventually in the southern end of the state.

Plenty of sunlight and cool weather helps to break down the sugars in the leaves and creates other shades like red and purple. The department’s website will have fall color updates to show what the current colors are like in specific areas of the state.

