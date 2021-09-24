Judge sentences South Gate, California, man to 20 years for meth charges

United States District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr., sentenced a South Gate, CA man to 20 years in prison. 36-year-old Dexter Elcan pleaded guilty, in June, for possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth. Officers from the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force learned that Elcan was shipping meth to people in Southeast Missouri. On the morning of July 11, 2020, officers learned that Elcan was traveling to Missouri and that he had shipped a package to a residence in Poplar Bluff. Officers went to the home where the package was delivered and knocked on the door as Elcan ran out another door and tried to escape. He was captured a short distance away while trying to break his cell phone and burn the receipt for mailing the package. Officers recovered the package which held 446 grams of a mixture or substance containing meth. On Wednesday, Elcan was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!