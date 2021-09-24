Multiple people arrested for over hunting squirrels near Current River

Multiple arrests have been made in connection to the overhunting of squirrels at the Current River Conservation Area. The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that two agents were able to make contact with a large group of non-resident squirrel hunters in and around the Current River Conservation Area. The group of 16 had been hunting for two days and harvested 471 squirrels, which is 151 over what Missouri regulations allow. The 16 were all cited for possession over the limit for squirrels and warnings were also issued for failure to keep wildlife separate and identifiable. The extra squirrels were taken and are being held as evidence.

