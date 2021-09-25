Menu

Trading Post – September 25

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Werner 8 ft fiberglass step-ladder

Kimber pistol

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Assorted ammo – 6,000 rounds – $1,500/all – ph #: 573-450-2207

————–

Buying: 20-22 hp Koehler engine for John Deere mower – ph #: 573-620-3572

————–

Various home decor items

Cardinals collectables – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

‘13 Yamaha TW200 motorcycle – w/carrier – ph #: 573-450-1862

————–

‘15 John Deere tractor – w/12 implements – $20,000 – ph #: 573-568-2921

————–

Used tires

Acoustic guitars

Violin – Stradivarius copy – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

4 Black & Tan Beagle pups

‘93 Ford XL150 pickup – ph #: 573-510-1283

————–

Multi-family Yard Sale – Benton American Legion 

————–

‘46 Farmall A-I tractor – w/sickle mower – ph #: 573-579-4945

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: