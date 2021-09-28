Benton man arrested for alleged felonies
A Benton man was taken into custody Sunday for several alleged felony violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states authorities arrested 39-year-old Stephen Sheldrake for two counts of resisting arrest, felony operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to have insurance, and displaying the plates of another vehicle. He was also arrested on a felony probation and parole warrant. He was taken to Scott County Jail and held without bond.