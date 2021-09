Authorities in Dexter are searching for a woman who was last seen in August. The Dexter Police Department reports that 20-year-old Angelina Cook was last seen in the Dexter area around August 12th. She is described as a Caucasian female, 5’9”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Thomas Forkum at 573-624-5512 extension 4.

